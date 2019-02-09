close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
February 9, 2019

French cartoonist, llustrator Tomi Ungerer is dead

World

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 09, 2019

The French cartoonist, author and illustrator Tomi Ungerer, died at the age of 87 on the night of Friday to Saturday in Ireland, at the home of his daughter, we learned from his former adviser, Robert Walter.

"He died in the night and his wife called me this (Saturday) morning on the phone," Robert Walter, a friend "for 35 years" and his former adviser told AFP.

Latest News

More From World