French cartoonist, llustrator Tomi Ungerer is dead

The French cartoonist, author and illustrator Tomi Ungerer, died at the age of 87 on the night of Friday to Saturday in Ireland, at the home of his daughter, we learned from his former adviser, Robert Walter.

"He died in the night and his wife called me this (Saturday) morning on the phone," Robert Walter, a friend "for 35 years" and his former adviser told AFP.