PM Imran to launch tree plantation drive on land recovered from mafia in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch "Plant For Pakistan" initiative in Punjab as part of his government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project aimed at fighting climate change.



Hours before the inauguration of the tree plantation drive in Nankana Sahib Lahore, the prime minister took to Twitter and said "We are launching our #Plant4Pakistan programme & reclaiming mafia encroached land, converting it into forests and wild life parks for our future generations to fight climate change and pollution."

His tweet also accompanied an ad which said it was happening for the first time in the country that national tree plantation drive is being carried out on 2500 acres land that was recovered from land mafia.

