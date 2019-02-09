close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 9, 2019

PM Imran to launch tree plantation drive on land recovered from mafia in Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 09, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch "Plant For Pakistan" initiative in Punjab as part of his government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project aimed at fighting climate change.

Hours before the inauguration of the tree plantation drive in Nankana Sahib Lahore, the prime minister took to Twitter and said "We are launching our #Plant4Pakistan programme & reclaiming mafia encroached land, converting it into forests and wild life parks for our future generations to fight climate change and pollution."

His tweet also accompanied an ad which said it was happening for the first time in the country that national tree plantation drive is being carried out on 2500 acres land that was recovered from land mafia.

Latest News

More From Pakistan