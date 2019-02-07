Sonu Nigam rushed to hospital due to severe food allergy

MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has come forth revealing that he was hospitalised in Mumbai earlier this week due to severe reaction from seafood.



The singer, who was back on his feet in time for a concert in Orissa on Tuesday night, advised fans to "never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies".

The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' singer took to Instagram to post two images of himself. Along with the pictures he wrote:

"Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday."

He added: "Lesson for all of us, never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't near by, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation [sic]."

Sonu also wished his fans and well-wishers a "happy and healthy life".



