close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

APP
February 5, 2019

Mirwaiz thankful to Pakistani nation for supporting Kashmiris struggle

World

APP
Tue, Feb 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and its leadership on behalf of people of Indian occupied Kashmir for its support to their struggle for right to self-determination.

Mirwaiz took to Twitter saying: "As Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, people of Jammu and Kashmir express their gratitude to the state and its people for their vigorous and unwavering support to our democratic struggle for right to self determination. Want to share that the backlash of grave human rights."

He said the whole Kashmiri leadership and the citizens of the valley were thankful to Pakistan and its people for their political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the wishes of the locals.

The Kashmiri leader added abuses, repression inflicted upon us the people of Kashmir for pursuing their dream is unprecedented.

Latest News

More From World