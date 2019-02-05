Mirwaiz thankful to Pakistani nation for supporting Kashmiris struggle

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and its leadership on behalf of people of Indian occupied Kashmir for its support to their struggle for right to self-determination.



Mirwaiz took to Twitter saying: "As Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, people of Jammu and Kashmir express their gratitude to the state and its people for their vigorous and unwavering support to our democratic struggle for right to self determination. Want to share that the backlash of grave human rights."

He said the whole Kashmiri leadership and the citizens of the valley were thankful to Pakistan and its people for their political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the wishes of the locals.

The Kashmiri leader added abuses, repression inflicted upon us the people of Kashmir for pursuing their dream is unprecedented.