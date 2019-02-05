Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 05-02-2019

Widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Sargodha and Multan divisions, according to the Met Office.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.



Weather Forecast for Monday (night)



Cloudy weather conditions are expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat, Zhob divisions), while at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Makran divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.