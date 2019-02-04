PM Imran Khan chairs Economic Advisory Council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting of Economic Advisory Council to deliberate upon the country’s economic situation, the future strategy and the steps taken so far by the government for the stability and revival of economy.



Minister for Finance Asad Umar apprised the meeting about the positive economic indicators observed during the month of January and other steps like digitalization of the economy and strengthening of the debt management office etc.

Economic digitalization would be helpful in the promotion and development of the financial inclusion, E-commerce market and small and medium industry, the meeting was further briefed.

The prominent economic experts also presented different proposals for strengthening of the country’s economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, provincial finance ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Taimur Khan, advisor to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa, Dr Ishfaq Hassan, Dr Ijaz Nabi (on telephone) Dr Abid Sulehri, Dr Naveed Hamid, Syed Salim Raza and others.