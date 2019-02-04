Dividend of improved security must reach out to people of Pakistan: COAS Gen. Bajwa

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that while safeguarding borders and carrying out operation Radd ul Fassad, concurrent focus is now to be on strategising and implementing comprehensive national response against machinations by hostile intelligence agencies/ inimical forces to undo the National gains for peace and stability.



The dividends of improved internal security situation must reach out to people of Pakistan through socioeconomic development, said the Army Chief while chairing 218th Corps Commanders’ Conference.



Inter Services Public Relations said the Army top brass reviewed geo-strategic environment and internal security situation.

The forum expressed satisfaction on improved security situation and progress on the regional peace initiative especially Afghan reconciliation process.



They also discussed situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary with reference to continued ceasefire violations and Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

The Commanders’ Conference also reviewed state of preparedness along LoC, Working Boundary and Eastern Borders to thwart any misadventure from across.

The forum also expressed solidarity with resilient Kahmiri brethren on the eve of Kashmir Day.

