Pakistani photographer, director Madiha Aijaz passes away in Karachi

A recognized name in Pakistan’s art circles, photographer and director Madiha Aijaz passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday leaving the country mourning.



The assistant professor at Karachi’s prestigious Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture was admitted at the city’s Agha Khan Hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday, revealed her close friends and family.

The esteemed photographer had an MFA in photography and Related Media from Parsons and was a Fullbright scholar.

The artist was especially recognized for her published book Call to Conscience which comprises of her photographic representation of the country’s Hindu temples.

Moreover, her observational documentary These Silences Are All the Words had also been picked to get screened at the 48th International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Her demise left many around the country taken aback, grieving the insurmountable loss.



