close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 3, 2019

Pakistani photographer, director Madiha Aijaz passes away in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 03, 2019

A recognized name in Pakistan’s art circles, photographer and director Madiha Aijaz passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday leaving the country mourning.

The assistant professor at Karachi’s prestigious Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture was admitted at the city’s Agha Khan Hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday, revealed her close friends and family.

The esteemed photographer had an MFA in photography and Related Media from Parsons and was a Fullbright scholar.

From her series, Death sentence in two languages, 2016

The artist was especially recognized for her published book Call to Conscience which comprises of her photographic representation of the country’s Hindu temples.

Photo by Madiha Aijaz

Moreover, her observational documentary These Silences Are All the Words had also been picked to get screened at the 48th International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Photo by Madiha Aijaz.

Her demise left many  around the country taken aback, grieving the insurmountable loss. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan