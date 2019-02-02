Inside Alia Bhatt's lavish new vanity van designed by Gauri Khan

'Raazi' starlet Alia Bhatt just got her sparkling new vanity van designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan.



A celebrity interior designer, Gauri Khan has designed the abodes of a number of B-town luminaries including Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandes and filmmaker Karan Johar in the past.

Alia took to social media to share images of herself posing inside the fancy vanity van with the caption: "A glimpse of my new moving home.. @gaurikhan.”

Striking a jaw-dropping pose, Alia looks stunning in a one-shoulder, polka-dot jumpsuit as she stands against the mirrored walls of the vanity.



She also shared a goofy picture of herself and captioned it, “When one has to direct ones shot cause one isn’t blessed with long legs.”

A few days earlier, Alia made it to the headlines after she bought her third house in Juhu, Mumbai worth INR 130 million!

On the work front, Alia had worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi. Both, her performance and the film were praised by critics heavily.



The 25-year-old beauty will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy that is slated to release on Feb 14. The film chronicles the life of an underground rapper from Mumbai. It also stars Kalki Koechlin.

Next, Alia will be seen charming the audience in Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The film is said to be the first in a planned fantasy trilogy and is scheduled to release around Christmas this year.