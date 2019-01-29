Alia Bhatt purchases third house worth Rs 130 million!

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt is now the owner of a third house in Mumbai which is worth a whopping amount of 130 million (Indian Rs 13 crores).



Alia, after establishing herself as one of the leading ladies of today's time in the entertainment industry by delivering hits after hits, has been investing heavily in properties.

According to reports, Alia has bought a flat in Mumbai's affluent Juhu area. The actress has reportedly paid double the actual amount of the sprawling 2300 sq. ft. apartment.

While the ready reckoner rate for the same is expected to be around INR. 70.86 million, the actress is said to have paid INR. 130.11 million.

The registration of the flat happened in sub-urban Mumbai at the sub-registrar's office in Andheri.

It's also said that since the flat rate paid by Alia was more than the ready reckoner rate [decided by the government], the stamp duty was also heavily charged. The actress apparently paid a stamp duty of Rs. 65.5 lakhs for the said Juhu apartment.

Alia's real estate consultants have said that since the apartment is located in one of the most posh and areas of the city, the rate paid by Alia is not that hefty.

The vicinity is completely star-studded and that the property that Alia now owns is something that a celebrity would definitely invest in, they added.