PSL 2019: AB de Villiers due in Dubai on Feb 9

Lahore Qalandars coach Aqib Javed on Saturday said South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers was due in Dubai on February 9 to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fourth edition.

The former skipper is part of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars this year.

He said the players were eagerly waiting for de Villiers to learn from him.

Javed said Qalandars captain Muhammad Hafeez would join the squad on February 8th in Dubai.