close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 2, 2019

PSL 2019: AB de Villiers due in Dubai on Feb 9

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 02, 2019

Lahore Qalandars coach Aqib Javed on Saturday said  South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers was due in Dubai on February 9 to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fourth edition.

The former skipper  is part of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars this year.

 He said the players were eagerly waiting for de Villiers to learn from him.

Javed said Qalandars captain Muhammad Hafeez would join the squad on February 8th in Dubai.

Latest News

More From Sports