Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I: Proteas win by 6 runs

CAPE TOWN: South Africa won the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan by six runs after a thrilling contest at Newlands on Friday.

Faf du Plessis (78 off 45 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (74 off 41) gave a record second-wicket stand of 131 off 74 balls before Pakistan fought back. South Africa made 192 for six after being sent in. It was the highest total in a T20 international at Newlands.

While chasing a target decent of 193, Pakistan managed 186 runs by the end of 20 overs, at a loss of nine wickets. Hussain Talat remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 40 runs, while Babar Azam and captain Shoaib Malik contributed with 38 and 39 runs, respectively.

But Du Plessis’s dismissal in the 16th over sparked a mini-collapse and South Africa lost five wickets while scoring only 35 runs in the last 28 balls of the innings.



Left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari dismissed Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen in the same over and finished with three for 31.

Du Plessis was in imperious form, striking six fours and four sixes before driving Shinwari to Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik at mid-off. Van der Dussen was caught behind without scoring by a diving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan two balls later.