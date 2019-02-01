Man arrested for cyber harassment through fake Facebook accounts in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A suspect was taken into custody for cyber harassment of women on Thursday by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber crime wing on Thursday.

According to reports, the individual identified as Yousuf Rehman was held subsequent to a raid in Hayatabad area with the agency adding that he had been allegedly using fake Facebook accounts for harassing and blackmailing women.

Moreover, it was also revealed that a first information report (FIR) has also been registered against the suspect.