PM Imran Khan vows to bring tangible changes in lives of people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that Tehreek-e-Insaf government is committed to bring tangible changes in the lives of people in lines with its manifesto.



PM Imran Khan was talking to party MPs from Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan who called on the Prime Minister here Friday.

He said the steps taken for welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be extended forward in order to solidify the process of change in education, health and other sectors, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan also highlighted the immense potential of tourism in the province, saying, “Promotion of tourism will not only benefit the economy of the province, but of the country as well.”