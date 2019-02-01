Gen Bajwa visits Pakistan cricket team's dressing room in South Africa

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has the reputation for being a good soldier but few people know that he is also an avid cricket fan like millions of other Pakistanis.

According to Geo News' Abdul Majid Bhatti, the General has memorized many cricket records and while on a private visit to South Africa the army chief couldn't help visiting Newlands where Pakistan cricket team was playing Fifth ODI.

It was a pleasant surprise for Pakistani players to find the military commander in the dressing room.

While being introduced to the cricketers, the General already seemed to know quite a lot about the players.

While chatting with team's Assistant Manager and former player Mansoor Rana, General Bajwa mentioned Mansoor's father and famous umpire Shakoor Rana.

The manager was taken aback when the army chief told him that he also knew about his uncle Sultan Rana who happened to be a good cricketer and an exceptionally good fielder.

Bhatti wrote that team Manager Talat Ali informed him by telephone that General Bajwa was witnessing the fifth ODI match sitting in the VIP box. "I went to meet him and invited him to the dressing room to encourage the players," he quoted the manager as saying.

Ali said General Bajwa told them that he also used to be a fine cricketer and still is a great fan of the game.