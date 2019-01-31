PSL 2019: Sana Javed joins Peshawar Zalmi as goodwill ambassador

LAHORE: TV actor Sana Javed has joined Peshawar Zalmi as its Goodwill Ambassador for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



She will be supporting the Pakistan Super League team during the mega event being played in United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi welcomed Sana Javed into the Zalmi family.

"Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer" are some of the biggest dramas that Sana has been part of.

She is known as one of the most aspiring young artists of Pakistan.



