Ekta Kapoor becomes a mother to a baby boy

Bollywood film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has welcomed her little bundle of joy into her life through surrogacy.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the baby boy was born on January 27 and would be brought home to the Kapoor clan soon.

The Veere Di Wedding producer is the second in the family to opt for surrogacy after her brother Tusshar Kapoor also went for the surrogate route with his son Laksshya who happens to be quite close to his aunt.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Ekta expressed her love for her nephew saying: “My life has changed. If there’s anything that’s most important in my life [now], then that’s Laksshya. Every day, he does something new and we all look forward to that. I miss him every time I’m travelling on work. You know, the lakshya (target) of my life now is to look after Laksshya.”

