close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

Ekta Kapoor becomes a mother to a baby boy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

Bollywood film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has welcomed her little bundle of joy into her life through surrogacy.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the baby boy was born on January 27 and would be brought home to the Kapoor clan soon.

The Veere Di Wedding producer is the second in the family to opt for surrogacy after her brother Tusshar Kapoor also went for the surrogate route with his son Laksshya who happens to be quite close to his aunt.

View this post on Instagram

Love is all u need .... #nephewlove #son

A post shared by Ek️ (@ektaravikapoor) on

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Ekta expressed her love for her nephew saying: “My life has changed. If there’s anything that’s most important in my life [now], then that’s Laksshya. Every day, he does something new and we all look forward to that. I miss him every time I’m travelling on work. You know, the lakshya (target) of my life now is to look after Laksshya.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment