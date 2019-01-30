WhatsApp testing new feature for photos for Android users

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook is testing a new feature for its users to manage media/photos.



The new feature update is for its Android users, according to media reported.

WhatsApp has got support of new feature 'Show in chat' shortcut which allows its users to quickly see media directly in the chat, the report said.

Also a new 'rotate' feature enables users to rotate images without leaving the messaging app.

The new feature will also enable the users to trace the source of the image from where it was shared.

The 'set as' option will let users choose if they want to set it as a group icon, wallpaper or as their profile photo.