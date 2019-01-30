Inside Amitabh Bachchan's 112 crore Mumbai residence Jalsa

MUMBAI: It comes as no surprise that Bollywood's superstar of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan owns one of the most lavish and sought-after homes in India.



Located in Mumbai's affluent Juhu area, the actor's luxurious abode, namely Jalsa, is worth a whopping amount of Rs 112 crores (112 million).

The regal residence houses actor par excellence Amitabh, his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, mirrored shelves, fresh flowers, a good helping of warm, earthy stone and wood to balance out the otherwise clean, modern living space, the bungalow is as glamorous as one can imagine.

High traditional arches and spectacular paintings inspired by royal heritage greet guests upon entrance. This is adorned in complete unison with the rest of the interiors, that resonate with ornately detailed baroque pieces, plush rugs and glass chandeliers.

Jalsa also boasts a hugs wall, jeweled with many pictures from Amitabh's life -from iconic portraits to his childhood images. Another major highlight of Jalsa is a tall custom-made table, where the actor likes to stand and work.

According to Amitabh, a house should be treated as a temple, where you will not only find your peace of mind but at the same time find yourself lost in its beauty and divinity.

This is the reason why Jalsa has always been the star element of Mumbai attracting from tourists all around the globe.

Amitabh not only owns one but two different houses in Juhu, Mumbai named “Pratiksha” and “Jalsa”.

Along with these two houses he even has an office building named as “Janak”, which is situated in Juhu too.