Pakistan vs South Africa: Series decider today

CAPE TOWN: The final ODI of five-match series between Pakistan and South Africa to be played at Cape Town on Wednesday (today) . Both the seemed to be optimistic to win the series .



The crucial series is being considered as a confidence booster for both the teams ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. Both teams have their issues to iron out, chiefly with the batting. They’ve been good in patches, but consistency has eluded them.



Pakistan were good with the bat in the last game, but there remains room for improvement in overall consistency. Their batsmen have looked more solid on the whole. Imam-ul-Haq, in particular, has scored a lot of runs and led his side’s chase in the previous game with a solid 71. In all, he has scored 263 runs for the series at 65.75.



Fortunately for South Africa, the two seniors in Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis showed some form in the previous game making fifties. They will want to inspire the others to follow in their footsteps.



Other established players like Quinton de Kock, who was out for a duck in the fourth game, will want to step up in the deciding match too.