Tue Jan 29, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 29, 2019

Learning ‘discipline’ gradually, CM Usman Buzdar on forgetting to shake hands

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, in response to a question over forgetting to shake hands with IG Punjab Javed Saleemi, has said he was not much trained and learning the ‘discipline’ gradually.

Usman Buzdar forgot to shake hands with top police officer when the latter extended his hand for greeting during a passing out parade in Multan.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Later, when a journalist asked CM Punjab Usman Buzdar about his response over the incident, he said, “I am not trained in this regard. Learning this discipline gradually.”

