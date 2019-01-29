Equivalence certificate no longer required for O & A Level students: HEC

LAHORE: O and A Level student would not be required to seek an equivalence certificate from Inter-Board Committee Chairman of education boards, informed Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday.

According to reports, HEC informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) during a petition challenging the condition, about the change of rule with students who had taken their O and A levels no longer requiring an equivalence certificate issued by the education board.

It was further revealed that the change of rule, pertinent to all Pakistani students, had been implemented for their benefits.