Mon Jan 28, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 28, 2019

Railways to launch Clean Green and Behave Good campaign from Feb 1

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is launching "Clean, Green and Behave Good" campaign from February 1, to 28 with planting trees and spreading messages among the passengers to adopt tolerance and patience.

Announcing the campaign on Monday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said under the campaign cleaning drive will be held at platforms and trees will be planted on railway stations across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the railways staff will behave with the commuters with exemplary courteousness and serve them with best services.

The minister said he himself will monitor the campaign which will continue till 28th of next month and will meet the commuters on platforms.

He said a complaint cell has been set up at the Ministry of Railways to improve our service and end any corruption and malpractice.

He called upon the people to discourage such passengers who travel without tickets.

