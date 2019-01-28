New visa regime to uplift tourism: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the new visa policy announced by the government would prove to be a milestone for promoting tourism in the country.



In a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly from Malakand Division on Monday, the prime minister said the government was giving special attention to promotion of tourism keeping in view the existing potential.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, MNAs including Dr Haider Ali Khan, Saleem Rehman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar and Sher Akbar Khan.

Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani, Spokesman to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, Malik Amir Dogar and Arshad Dad were also present, said a PM Office statement.

The parliamentarians apprised the prime minister on the issued regarding education, health, electricity and gas in their respective constituencies.

The prime minister told the delegation that the government would specially focus on hydel projects and other low-cost projects to meet the energy needs of Malakand Division.

He said the flights between Peshawar and Malaysia would soon be launched to facilitate the overseas Pakistan.

He also called for solid suggestions to point out the problems confronting the area and their solutions.

The prime minister assured the parliamentarians that priority would be given to the local people for employment on vacancies of up to class-IV.

He said the government was also striving to obtain new technologies for exploitation of mineral resources in Swat and Malakand.