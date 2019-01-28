close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2019

Reema Khan alleges she was almost killed by actress who tried to poison her

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 28, 2019

Veteran Pakistani film star Reema Khan has come forth claiming that an actress tried to kill her by giving her poison, Geo TV reported.

The actress further went on to state that she is aware of the credentials and whereabouts of the actress who tried to kill her.

"I was tried to give poison but God saved me," said the starlet.

She further added that the person who was sent to Reema with poison was given Rs 1 lac as reward. The actress also revealed that sweeping harassment prevails in the entertainment industry.

Reema also reportedly said that she had been getting a lot of invitations to join political parties. 

