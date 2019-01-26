Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 26-01-2019

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Saturday.

Rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta and Zhob divisions. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.



Weather Forecast for Sunday :

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain is expected at isolated places in Makran divisions. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at isolated places in Kakul, Murree, Islamabad (IIAP) and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Murree 03, Islamabad (IIAP) 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 03, Muzaffarabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 01, Snowfall (Inch): Murree 1.5.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Kalam, Bagrote -12°C, Skardu -11°C, Astore -08°C, Malamjabba, Gupis, Kalat -07°C, Quetta -06°C, Hunza -05°C, Parachinar, Rawalakot -04°C, Dir, Murree, Mirkhani -03°C, Chitral, Drosh, Kakul, Zhob -02°C.