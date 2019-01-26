Pakistan vs South Africa: Proteas win rain-hit 3rd ODI

CENTURION: Imam hundred went in vain as South Africa won a rain-disrupted third One-day International (ODI) against Pakistan by 13 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method at Centurion on Friday.

The Proteas took 2-1 lead in their five-match ODI series, with the fourth game set to get under way on Sunday.



Keeping ahead of the Duckworth Lewis method, Reeza Hendricks and skipper Faf du Plessis steered the Proteas to rain-affected victory.

The duo shared an unbeaten 108-run partnership as Hendricks smashed 83* (8 fours and 2 sixes), while Du Plessis stayed on 40* (3 fours and a six) before rain ended the match prematurely.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq hit a measured century as Pakistan piled up 317 in their allocated overs.

Imam, who smashed 101 off 116 balls, shared partnerships of 132 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (69) and 84 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (52).

Dale Steyn (2/43) and Kagiso Rabada (2/57) took two wickets each with Beuran Hendricks (1/50) making his one-day debut in Pretoria.