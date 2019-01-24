Punjab govt accuses Maryam of making ‘false, fabricated’ statement

LAHORE: The Punajb government has termed as “baseless and fabricated” the statement given by Maryam Nawaz regarding health of Nawaz Sharif.



“Maryam Nawaz makes false and fabricated statements to gain political sympathy,” Dr Shahbaz Gill, a spokesman for Punjab government, said in a video statement on Thursday.

The Punjab government, he clarified, had never stopped the Sharif family from visiting Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif family can visit the former prime minister at any time as per jail hours,” he said.

Gill further said that Nawaz Sharif was being given treatment as per the recommendations of his personal doctor.

His statement came a day after Maryam Nawaz expressed her concerns about reports of Nawaz Sharif suffering cardiac arrest.

“Nawaz Sharif has had multiple episodes in the last few days which he has been treating with sublingual sprays & tablets. They took him back to jail yesterday, conveniently turning a blind eye to the recommendations of the doctors and boards,” she said.

She added, “This is what I came to know when I last spoke to him. There is no way I can get in touch with him to verify. I kept trying the whole day.”

Maryam further said “Not one but THREE independent medical boards with top specialists on them constituted by the government itself have all examined him and raised the alarm. All three. The risk is huge.”

