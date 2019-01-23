Sara Ali Khan not dating Sushant Singh Rajput, confirms close friend

Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of town these days owing to a recent change in her love life. According to a report that surfaced recently, Sara Ali Khan is dating Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and there are plausible grounds to believe that romance is brewing between the two.

However, recent update on the news suggests that the two are in fact not seeing each other.

A close friend of Sara Ali Khan friend has come forth confirming that the young stars are not romantically involved.

It all started when Sara Ali Khan was seen spending quality time with Sushant. The two have remained in touch after meeting on the sets of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The chirpy starlet was also clicked at Sushant’s 33rd birthday bash on Monday.

According to a source, Sara had cut her Dehradun trip short, so that she could be by Sushant's side on his birthday. She dropped by his apartment at night with a cake, and they went on for dinner together after that. Sushant then dropped Sara home, and they snuck in some quality time together.

However, a source close to Sara dismissed rumours suggesting that the two are dating saying Sara and Sushant are just friends. "There is no truth to these rumours. Sara is friends with Sushant and they have kept in touch. But they are not dating," the source told an entertainment website.

While Sushant will next star in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, Sara has reportedly been roped in for David Dhawan’s remake of Coolie no 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.