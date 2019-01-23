Drone disrupts air traffic at New York's Newark airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: A drone on Tuesday briefly disrupted air traffic at Newark airport, while the flights were allowed to resume after a short suspension, US media reported.
Newark airport, one of New York´s three major hubs for air traffic, briefly stopped flights owing drone's appearance, and arrivals were allowed to resume after a short suspension.
The authority ordered a ground stop for other flights heading to Newark, however, until the "backlog" of arrivals landing at the airport were cleared.
Drones have caused a growing number of flight disruptions in recent weeks. In December, London´s Gatwick airport was paralyzed for 36 hours after a drone sighting.
