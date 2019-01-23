close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
World

Web Desk
January 23, 2019

Drone disrupts air traffic at New York's Newark airport

NEW YORK: A drone on Tuesday briefly disrupted air traffic at Newark airport,  while the flights  were allowed to resume after a short suspension, US media reported.

 Newark airport, one of New York´s three major hubs for air traffic, briefly stopped flights  owing drone's appearance, and arrivals were allowed to resume after a short suspension.

 The authority ordered a ground stop for other flights heading to Newark, however, until the "backlog" of arrivals landing at the airport were cleared.

Drones have caused a growing number of flight disruptions in recent weeks. In December, London´s Gatwick airport was paralyzed for 36 hours after a drone sighting. 

