Drone disrupts air traffic at New York's Newark airport

NEW YORK: A drone on Tuesday briefly disrupted air traffic at Newark airport, while the flights were allowed to resume after a short suspension, US media reported.

The authority ordered a ground stop for other flights heading to Newark, however, until the "backlog" of arrivals landing at the airport were cleared.

Drones have caused a growing number of flight disruptions in recent weeks. In December, London´s Gatwick airport was paralyzed for 36 hours after a drone sighting.

