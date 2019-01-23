WhatsApp down: users report app has stopped working

CALIFORNIA: WhatsApp stopped working for users across the globe on Tuesday as thousands of people have reported problems with the messaging app.

According to outage tracker Down Detector, the service experienced issues globally from Tuesday evening, leaving people unable to chat.

The problems were reported across the world, according to the website Down Detector, and on various platforms including iPhone and Android.

A surge in outages were reported shortly in the evening but the issues appeared to have been resolved within hours.

The main areas where problems were reported were Northern Europe and South America. While users in the UK also reported some issues.

Affected users reported being either unable to log in to the messaging app or being unable to send and receive messages.

The problems did not appear to be affecting every user of the site, with some able to get onto both the app and its desktop and web versions.