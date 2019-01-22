Imam jailed in UK for sexual abuse of children, torture

An Imam found guilty of sexually abusing two young girls who he privately tutored has been jailed in United Kingdom.

According to Metropolitan Police, Hafiz Azizur Rehman Pirzada, 76 (19.08.42) of Laughton Road, Northolt was sentenced to a total of eight years' imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 21 January for child abuse offences.

Pirzada will also have to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and a Sexual Harm Protection Order was issued.

He was found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault of a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity after a trial at the same court in September 2017.

During the trial, the court heard how the victims, both sisters, came forward to speak to police in July 2015.

Between 2007 and 2009 the two girls, aged between nine and 11 when the abuse took place, were taught the Quran by Pirzada when he was an Imam appointed by the family.

On 28 July 2016, Pirzada was arrested at his home address and bailed pending further enquiries. He was later charged with all ten counts on 16 March 2018; eight counts of sexual assault with a female under 13, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Sergeant Tony Killeen, from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Team, said: "This is a case which dates back more than ten years, but despite the length of time since the incidents Pirzada has been convicted of his crimes.

"Pirzada exploited the trust placed in him as a religious leader to assault these two young girls.

"The victims have shown great courage, persistence and determination in securing the conviction, having persevered with the allegation and supporting the police investigation.

"The victims have had to live with this trauma and the appalling abuse they endured for the years they were taught by Pirzada, and will have to live with these memories for the rest of their lives.

"I would urge anyone who has been a victim of Pirzada to contact police; specially trained officers will be there to support you."