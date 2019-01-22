PM Imran holds talks with Qatari counterpart on economic cooperation

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met his Qatari counterpart Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha. Bilateral relations, with a focus on economic cooperation between the two countries, were discussed during the meeting.



The Qatari premier also hosted a dinner in the honour of the visiting delegation that includes: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif, and Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah was also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Qatar on a two-day visit at the invitation of the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday. He was received by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi at the airport.

It is pertinent to note that In December last year, Qatar had opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar. Doha has also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government is in talks with the Qatari government to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia.

