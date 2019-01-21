Senate chairman takes notice of mysterious disease in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday took notice of the mysterious disease that has spread in Bolan district of Balochistan and ordered to send a team of experts to tackle the situation.

The team will gather information about the disease and will formulate a strategy to check the epidemic.

The members of Balochistan provincial assembly and local representatives drew attention of the Chairman Senate about the disease.

During meeting in his chamber, the Senate chief sought details about the disease from Director General Health Services Dr Asad Hafeez and Executive Director National Health Institute Brig (R) Amir Ikram.

Chairman Standing Committee for Health Senator Atiq Shaikh was present on the occasion.

Chairman Senate will personally oversee performance of the team.