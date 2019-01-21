Aamir Khan gets emotional while recalling his childhood

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain got emotional about his father during a TV show, saying in his childhood days, he and his siblings were kept away from the glitz and glamour of showbiz.



Khan, during a TV show, was reported to have said: "We kids were pretty much kept away from the glamour of filmmaking. We rarely went to shoots. The only films we would get to watch were the films that my father and uncle (Nasir Hussain) made.

"We were also exposed to the actual filmmaking side of it. Whenever a writer and a director came to pitch a story to my father, I would sit in the corner and listen to the story." Aamir was a part of the chat show with his cousin sister Nuzhat Khan.

Earlier, Aamir khan caught up with daughter Ira and ex-wife Reena Dutta over dinner, enjoying a scrumptious Japanese meal with his family at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday.



It is a well-established fact that Aamir Khan is on cordial terms with his former wife Reena Dutta and together they all have a happy modern family.