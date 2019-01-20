Bilawal condemns killings of innocent citizens in Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned the killings of innocent citizens at the hands of Punjab Police in Sahiwal.



In his message, the PPP Chairman said that the killings of the citizens are a vivid proof that the government of PTI has made Punjab a Police State.

“The killings are a message to the people of the country that they should not go out with their children”, he said, adding, “The killings of parents in front of their children has exposed all tall claims of ‘good governance’ of the ruling PTI.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government had shamefully disappeared after the killings of parents in Sahiwal, which perhaps they believed to be the best of their governance.

He said that the PTI government and the PM claimed to transform Pakistan into a welfare state of Medina but they don’t know that the head of the Medina state used to hold responsibility for anything that would hurt the people.

He said that the announcements for enquiry into the killings of parents and children by the government are sheer face-covering things while nobody trusts the government. Those who shuffled ranks and positions in Police just to please friends can never ensure justice.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the entire government is dependent on twitter handles and they are only experts in maligning tactic. The fact is that ‘Law of jungle’ has been imposed ion Pakistan under PTI’s slogan for ‘New Pakistan.’