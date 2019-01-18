PM Imran stresses need to accelerate pace of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday stressed the need to expedite work on the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as early completion of such works was in Pakistan’s interest.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on CPEC projects, the prime minister said the early completion of such projects would create huge socio-economic opportunities, said a PM House statement.

The meeting reviewed the progress on China-Pakistan cooperation in the areas of industrial development, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), ML-1 project, agriculture development, socio-economic development, infrastructure development and Gwadar development.

The prime minister said Pakistan could greatly benefit from Chinese experience of steering its people from poverty.

He said China-Pakistan cooperation in industrial development and agriculture sector would help realize country’s potential in these sectors.

He directed Chairman Board of Investment to present comprehensive recommendations within four weeks for speedy development of SEZs.

The meeting also decided to form a CPEC Business Advisory Council.