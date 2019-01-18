Did you know SRK’s son Aryan Khan has already made his Bollywood debut?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan may be media shy, but do you know that the star child has already made his debut many years ago with a super hit Karan Johar film?



Aryan, currently studying at the University of Southern California, is a star because of his good looks and enjoys a huge fan base.

Surprisingly, Aryan had starred in Karan Johar’s blockbuster movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ when he was just a little kid. He played the mini version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul in the film along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to some Aryan just looks like a spitting image of his baby brother AbRam Khan in the video clip.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife suggesting Aryan will soon be launched in the film industry by Karan Johar along with Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor opposite him.