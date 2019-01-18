Speeding car kills three passengers, while injuring one in Fasialabad

FAISALABAD: A road accident led to the death of three people, while leaving one seriously injured on Thursday night.

According reports by rescue sources, the road accident had occurred upon the tire bursting of a speeding car that hit a roadside pole at Faisalabad’s Jhumra Road leading to the death of three people on the spot, present in the vehicle, while the fourth person was left in a critical state.

It was further revealed that the injured was moved a hospital in the locality while the dead bodies of the three were shifted Allied Hospital’s morgue.

As per reports, the incident is currently being thoroughly looked into by the police.