The #10YearChallenge you should really be concerned about: climate change

With the internet presently entwined in the latest viral trend known as the #10YearChallenge, some social media users and organizations are using the hashtag to remind us of something that has fallen prey to the world’s negligence –climate change.

Taking the challenge as an opportunity to spread awareness about an issue concerning the well-being of planet earth, a few users are comparing pictures of sites around the world that have been drastically affected by the growing perils of climate change.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler also turned to Twitter to share his take on the #10YearChallenge concerning climate change:

Climate change is alarming! Pakistan is the 8th most affected country in world. water shortage in #Balochistan is endangering humans & animals. 10 years from now, it can be either better or worse.. depending on our actions of today," he stated.

Other internet users also chimed in sharing appalling pictures from the past and present:



