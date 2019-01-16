Blood, thunder but no goals as Iran, Iraq draw at Asian Cup

Dubai -Iran claimed bragging rights over arch-rivals Iraq on Wednesday as they finished top of their Asian Cup group after an engrossing but goalless draw at a packed Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.



The latest instalment in one of football´s great rivalries failed to live up to their classic 2015 quarter-final, won by Iraq on penalties, as a raw and uncompromising first half gave way to a more measured second period.

It meant that Iran, Carlos Queiroz´s three-time winners, finished top of Group D on goal difference after their 5-0 thrashing of Yemen and 2-0 win over Vietnam.

Iran welcomed back Brighton´s Alireza Jahanbakhsh, last season´s Eredivisie top-scorer, from injury as they set about going unbeaten for a 20th straight game at the group stage.

And in a physical first half in front of a deafening crowd, Iran, Asia´s top-ranked side, were largely on top but couldn´t make their advantage count.

As the challenges flew in, Jahanbakhsh and Iraq´s Safaa Hadi both wiped away blood, and Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos was lucky not to see red for a stamp.

Iran´s Sardar Azmoun came close with a header, Ghoddos saw a powerful drive deflected away and Jahanbakhsh fizzed one over on the rebound. Iran also strongly claimed a penalty when Hadi handled accidentally.

At the other end, Ahmed Yasin´s low shot was just off target and 18-year-old forward Mohanad Ali, scorer of a brilliant solo goal against Yemen, glanced a header wide.

Jahanbakhsh withdrew just after the hour mark and Iraq´s Ali followed shortly afterwards, following a final attempt which the teenager drove straight down the throat of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

It looked like both sides were happy to settle for a draw before Iraq´s Humam Tariq swung a cross to substitute forward Alaa Abbas, whose header was acrobatically palmed away by Beiranvand.

However, clear-cut chances were scant in the second half as the former war-time foes saved their energies for the bigger challenges to come in the knockout phase.