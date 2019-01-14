Messi scores 400th La Liga goal for Barcelona

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi scored his 400th goal in La Liga against Eibar on Sunday to extend his record as the division´s all-time top scorer.

Messi collected the ball off Luis Suarez and drove it into the bottom corner in the 53rd minute at Camp Nou to give Barca a 2-0 lead over Eibar and notch his quadruple century after 435 matches.

It is 14 years since the 31-year-old Argentine scored his first La Liga goal and he has gone on to build an enormous lead at the top of the league´s all-time scoring chart.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the second highest scorer with 311 goals in 292 games while Spain´s Telmo Zarra is third with 251 goals in 278 games.

Messi has finished top scorer in La Liga five times. He has 17 goals already this season.