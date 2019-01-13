Cute: Watson's son enters ground during BBL match

SYDNEY: There are no dull moments in the Big Bash League.



During Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers match, which the Shane Watson made easier for his side with quick 68-run knock, a memorable event took place when his son entered the Sydney Cricket Ground and took father's autographs.

Watching his son running onto the field, Watson walked towards him, gave autograph and hugged bringing smiles to everyone’s face watching these cute moments of love between the two.

The Sunday victory was an important one for the Sydney Thunder as it brought them into the top four.

Watson plundered four fours and five sixes in what was his first half-century of the tournament and said smashing the ball onto the roof against the Heat last week had proved something to himself.

Former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal was pleased to watch this happening. "How sweet..and the best moment," he commented.