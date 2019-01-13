Watch: Surgeons remove live-leech from woman’s throat in viral video

A video has gone viral on social media showing surgeons extracting a two-inch live leech from a woman’s throat during an operation to remove tumour during



According to a report in UK media, the Vietnamese woman was suffering from severe pains for the last several months when the doctors concluded that it is due to tumour in her thorat and decided to conduct the surgery.

During the surgery, the surgeons were shocked to discover the blood-sucking parasite from her throat.

The 90-second graphic video was later shared on social media by the hospital.