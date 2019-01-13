‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at India Gate lands woman in jail

NEW DEHLI: India has become more extremist under the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the same ‘anti-Pakistan, anti-Muslim’ tactic is being applied to win the next polls due later this year.



Today, a 30-year-old woman was arrested from New Dehli’s ‘India Gate’ when she rose ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan, India media reported.

Sultana Khan, in her mid-thirties, was picked up by New Delhi police for raising anti-India slogans.

At about 8 am, she was spotted by the security guards throwing a slipper at the soldiers' memorial. When the guards alerted the police, she raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in presence of security personnel.

The police claim that she seemed to be mentally unstable and was sent for medical examination.