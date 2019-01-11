‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ tops Indian TV ratings

MUMBAI: One of India’s most watch TV shows ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ remained out of TRP race for many months but the Season 2 has hit all the right chords.



The new season, which went on air last week has opened to massive numbers. The show secured the second spot with 8.1 million impressions, according to Indian media reports.

The show went off air in September 2017. The anchor launched the programme with a new name 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' in April 2018 but it failed to make any mark on the ratings.

Team 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' including Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were together on the show with Kapil to celebrate the success.