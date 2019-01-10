UN to host special screening of Malala Yousafzai biopic

Biopic ‘Gul Makai’, based on the life and times of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, will be shown to 450 dignitaries from across the globe on January 25 in a special screening organised by the United Nations.



Eminent dignitaries that will attend the screening include members of the United Nations and IIMSAM (Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition).

Members of the Pakistani, Indian and British High Commissions will also mark their presence along with Malala and her parents.

When asked how the UN came on board to screen the film, director Amjad Khan said, “I had to really push a lot as is usually the case. I even managed to get them to agree to my using the UN and IIMSAM logos in the film which is a privilege. This is the first time they have organised an event like this.”

He went on to further reveal that another screening of the biopic will be held at the UN headquarters mid-February and that the film will release in theaters worldwide in April.

“We are looking at an April date, after the exams,” said Amjad.

Gul Makai is being made in India and features Reem Shaikh as Malala, with Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta as the parents.