Norway willing to mediate on Kashmir dispute: PM Solberg

ISLAMABAD: Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has said that Norway is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.



Erna Solberg in an interview with NDTV said that the Kashmir dispute could not be solved only from a military standpoint and that popular support was also important, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Last November, the former Prime Minister of Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik, visited occupied Kashmir and met Hurriyat leaders.

As part of his private visit, he then visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir and met the leadership of AJK.

Responding to a question on Bondevik’s view that there can be no military solution to the Kashmir dispute, Ms Solberg said, “I don’t think there is a military solution to any situation like this.

I think you have to have a popular support.

You have to have good trust between the partners in any region where still there is a conflict, but we don’t have a special meaning about whether it is a military solution in Kashmir or not.

What we have learnt is that you have to bring in popular support and by getting women and youth into a peace process and that’s when you build a solid peace in an area where there has been a conflict.

” Ms Solberg said the former prime minister’s visit to Kashmir was strictly a private one, which did not involve either government.

“He was invited and he wanted to see if there were some possibilities of helping out but there was no official mission and he was not on a mission from the Norwegian government,” she said.

Norway has a long history of conflict resolution and Bondevik had played a key role in the resolution of the conflict with Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka a few years ago.

When asked if Norway saw any role for mediation between India and Pakistan, Ms Solberg said,” If there is an interest from the partners, we will try to use the mechanisms that we know.

We have been working quite a lot in different countries but we always have this one basic thinking.

The partners need to sit down by the table and discuss.

Then of course if there is a need for a mediator, a need for a facilitator to fix, even though these are two very big countries that should manage to sort out things between themselves.

" She also said that India and Pakistan should be talking more to each other and should decrease military expenditure “because we need more money for other areas to boost development, on health, education, but I think that means that you have to try to decrease tension between countries.

After such a long time. It’s a long time since 1947.”APP