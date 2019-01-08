close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2019

Who is Kelleth Cuthbert, Golden Globes' Fiji Water girl?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 08, 2019

Kelleth Cuthbert has taken the internet by storm by photobombing  Hollywood stars at Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Here is what you want to know:

Originally hailing from Tornonto, , Kelleth Cuthbert is a Los Angeles-based model  in her early thirties.

She was  one of Fiji Water "ambassadors" at the Golden Globe Awards and became butt of the jokes with her presence in the pictures with the likes of  Jim Kerry and many others. 

According to Twitter there were over 50,000 tweets about her on Sunday, with FIJI Water also posting her memes.

Cuthbet photobombed star-filled red carpet pictures, and inched her into into everyone's social media feeds.

Fox News reported  that  her photo-bombing moves were "calculated. She is said to  have purposefully made her way into celebrity shots.


