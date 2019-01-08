Who is Kelleth Cuthbert, Golden Globes' Fiji Water girl?

Kelleth Cuthbert has taken the internet by storm by photobombing Hollywood stars at Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday.



Here is what you want to know:

Originally hailing from Tornonto, , Kelleth Cuthbert is a Los Angeles-based model in her early thirties.



She was one of Fiji Water "ambassadors" at the Golden Globe Awards and became butt of the jokes with her presence in the pictures with the likes of Jim Kerry and many others.



According to Twitter there were over 50,000 tweets about her on Sunday, with FIJI Water also posting her memes.



Cuthbet photobombed star-filled red carpet pictures, and inched her into into everyone's social media feeds.

Fox News reported that her photo-bombing moves were "calculated. She is said to have purposefully made her way into celebrity shots.





