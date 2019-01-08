VIRAL: Indian cricket team dances in style post historic win

SYDNEY: The Indian cricket team won laurels for the nation after defeating Australia in the Test series for the first time ever.



India’s historic 2-1 triumph against the host was celebrated at home and world-over.

In a video that has gone viral, the elated team is seen revelling in joyous celebrations of their much deserved victory.

The clip shows Indian team, including skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and others, venerating their success along with members of the Bharat Army.

In a first, India defeated Australia away from home after 72 years, to bring home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It had toured the country eleven times but never managed to beat it on their home ground before. Kohli became the first captain to achieve this feat and celebrated with wife Anushka at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The fourth Test that ended in a draw made India winner having won the first and third Test.